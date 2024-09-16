Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,715,000 after purchasing an additional 987,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $152,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,491 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,774,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,080,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.