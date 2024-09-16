Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Trading Up 20%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 51,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 66,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of C$8.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

