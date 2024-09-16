Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $196.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,510,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,680,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,016,931. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

