Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Update

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

Alphawave IP Group stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Alphawave IP Group has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.62.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

