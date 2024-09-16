Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Update

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.
Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance
Alphawave IP Group stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Alphawave IP Group has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.62.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
