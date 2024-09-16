Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys 22,375 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,604,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the quarter. Olink Holding AB (publ) makes up approximately 3.2% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $66,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 42.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ OLK opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

