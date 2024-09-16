Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $5.72 Million in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 398,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Provident Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 582,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $9,419,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 64.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 251,311 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 9.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,550,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after acquiring an additional 225,839 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $2,613,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $99,476.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

