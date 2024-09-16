Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,530,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 827,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 563,843 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $4,026,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Price Performance

Shares of AGS opened at $11.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $455.52 million, a P/E ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 2.36. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). PlayAGS had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, August 5th.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

