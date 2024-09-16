Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Rating Lowered to Sell at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$13.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Ventum Financial upped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.30.

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$362.71 million, a PE ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 0.89. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$6.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.85. The company has a current ratio of 250.01, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.95.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 206.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of C$1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0539234 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

