American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Healthcare REIT traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 156179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,504,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $42,337,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $22,125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $20,381,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

