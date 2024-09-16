American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

