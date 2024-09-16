American Planning Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

American Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $72.08 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

