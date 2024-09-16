American Planning Services Inc. Sells 55,467 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

American Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,467 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 577,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,736,000 after purchasing an additional 148,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,853,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $58.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.