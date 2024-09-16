American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Up 11.8% in August

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 846,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at American Public Education

In related news, Director Michael David Braner purchased 64,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $888,038.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,636,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,129.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 182,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,431 over the last three months. 11.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 329.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 326,091 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 43.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 106,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 121.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on APEI

American Public Education Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $15.73. 22,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.