Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Amesite Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. 13,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Amesite has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.34.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 1,598.47% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

