AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 495.24% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of AMPG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.53. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.55.
AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 62.54%.
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
