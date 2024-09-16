AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 495.24% from the company’s previous close.

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

Shares of AMPG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.53. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 62.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in AmpliTech Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMPG Free Report ) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned 1.21% of AmpliTech Group worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

