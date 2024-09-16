Analysts Set Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target at $217.69

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,527,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,527,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,928,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,159 shares of company stock valued at $40,166,893 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,803,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,399,000 after acquiring an additional 144,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $163.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.72. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

