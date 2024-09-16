Analysts Set Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) PT at $113.53

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.53.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Crown Castle

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $120.31.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

