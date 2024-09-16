Analysts Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Target Price at $15.29

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F.N.B. Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,806,000 after buying an additional 156,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,361,000 after acquiring an additional 647,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,071,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $49,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $14.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

