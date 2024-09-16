Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$20.12

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.12.

Several brokerages have commented on FM. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$16.86 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.37.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0143443 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

