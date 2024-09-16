Analysts Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Target Price at $187.10

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.10.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $19,195,000.
Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $185.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.20 and a beta of 1.78.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
