Analysts Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Target Price at $387.79

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $379.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.04 and a 200-day moving average of $353.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.