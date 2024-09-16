Analysts Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) PT at C$6.96

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.96.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:WELL opened at C$4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.21. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.05.

In other WELL Health Technologies news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WELL Health Technologies

(Get Free Report

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

