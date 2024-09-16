Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45,886 shares during the period. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after purchasing an additional 583,649 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

