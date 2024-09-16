Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,000 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.48% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $24,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 176,515 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.20 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

