Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

