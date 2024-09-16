Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

