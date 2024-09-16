Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,575 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of -426.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

