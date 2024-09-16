Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,816 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,676 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

