ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Decreased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134,315 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises approximately 6.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $127,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in ANSYS by 637.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $282,329,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in ANSYS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS stock opened at $318.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.63.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

