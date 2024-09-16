Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $60.80 million and $51.77 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $3.26 or 0.00005646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.27372291 USD and is up 8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $5.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

