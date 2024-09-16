ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in August

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,798,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 3,936,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47,983.0 days.

ANZ Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ANZGF opened at $18.00 on Monday. ANZ Group has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

ANZ Group Company Profile

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

