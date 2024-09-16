Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.17.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $222.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average is $198.75. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 25,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,408,774,000 after buying an additional 84,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

