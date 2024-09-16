Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARBEW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.20. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,565. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

