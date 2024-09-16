Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,396 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $60.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $80.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

