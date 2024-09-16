Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 2.4 %

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Arcos Dorados’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 24.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 431.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

