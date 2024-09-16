Ardor Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $65.24 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

