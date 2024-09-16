Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 0.11 ($0.00) on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £513,790.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.14.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

