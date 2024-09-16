Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 0.11 ($0.00) on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £513,790.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.14.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

