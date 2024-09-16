ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up to $9.66

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.91. ASE Technology shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 799,927 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after buying an additional 1,009,795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,182,000 after buying an additional 584,333 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 982,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 503,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 528.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 478,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 402,585 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.