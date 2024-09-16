ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 2.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $797.61 and last traded at $797.61. 289,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,255,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $816.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $898.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $945.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,412,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.2% during the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

