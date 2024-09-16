ATB Capital Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$167.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$177.00 to C$167.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$174.93.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:CNR opened at C$161.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$167.33. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.