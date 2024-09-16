Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Atlanticus stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.87. 4,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

