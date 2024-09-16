Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Atlas Copco stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

