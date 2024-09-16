Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $136.97 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $136.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.28.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

