Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 4% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 469,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,722,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $96,902.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,154.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

