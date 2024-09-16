Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires 20,002 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,002 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,401.14.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 19,999 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$11,199.44.

On Thursday, August 15th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 150,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

Aurion Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

AU stock opened at C$0.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.61. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

