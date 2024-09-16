Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 1,304,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,539,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

