Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 1,304,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,539,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
