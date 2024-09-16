Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2568300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a market capitalization of C$33.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.
Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
