Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX opened at $2.39 on Friday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.03%.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

