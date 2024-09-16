Axie Infinity Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $4.48 or 0.00007752 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $670.54 million and $20.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009378 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,783.51 or 0.99990562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,678,313 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

