Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $430.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $379.61 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $385.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at $82,103,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,981 shares of company stock worth $115,281,744. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

